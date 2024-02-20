Rathbones Group PLC Has $25.45 Million Stock Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 456,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,382 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $25,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Yum China by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Yum China by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 21,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Yum China from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Yum China in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum China currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.63.

Yum China Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $41.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.55 and a one year high of $64.70. The company has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.42.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. Yum China had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 26.53%.

Insider Transactions at Yum China

In related news, CEO Joey Wat acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.26 per share, with a total value of $647,640.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 269,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,450,601.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Yum China news, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $80,585.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 17,081 shares in the company, valued at $768,986.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joey Wat bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.26 per share, for a total transaction of $647,640.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,450,601.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

