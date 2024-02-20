Rathbones Group PLC Has $8.68 Million Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,070 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $8,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WDAY. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 4,655 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total value of $1,237,717.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,265 shares in the company, valued at $41,283,410.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 4,655 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total value of $1,237,717.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,265 shares in the company, valued at $41,283,410.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.88, for a total transaction of $29,995,241.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,124,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,213,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 392,775 shares of company stock worth $107,780,173. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on WDAY. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Workday from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Workday from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Workday from $290.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Workday from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WDAY

Workday Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $303.60 on Tuesday. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.06 and a 12-month high of $308.95. The stock has a market cap of $79.85 billion, a PE ratio of 1,261.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $284.08 and a 200-day moving average of $250.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Workday had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.