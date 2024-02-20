Rathbones Group PLC Increases Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,945 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,678 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $9,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 90,390.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,836,353,000 after buying an additional 13,682,419 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,276,498,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,215,626 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,271,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,329 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,496,708 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,119,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $397,031,000. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at $23,099,795. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at $23,099,795. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at $14,170,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $245.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.61. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $251.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $239.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.67.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

