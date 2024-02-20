Rathbones Group PLC Increases Stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 104.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 314,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,307 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $27,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. 42.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $97.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $137.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $77.90 and a 12-month high of $102.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.55.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $1.0155 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RY. StockNews.com lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

