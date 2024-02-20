Rathbones Group PLC Increases Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Rathbones Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 721,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,492 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $30,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MO. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 25,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 56,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 28,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 8,335 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 53,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Altria Group by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MO shares. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.22.

Shares of MO opened at $40.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $71.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.80. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $48.07.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 243.71% and a net margin of 33.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.75%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 85.78%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

