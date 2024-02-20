Rathbones Group PLC Makes New Investment in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 44,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,790,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.0 %

Roper Technologies stock opened at $545.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.25 billion, a PE ratio of 42.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $416.77 and a twelve month high of $562.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $542.17 and a 200-day moving average of $515.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROP. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $596.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.50.

Get Our Latest Report on ROP

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total value of $131,482.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,227 shares in the company, valued at $19,052,866.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.