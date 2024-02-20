Rathbones Group PLC Purchases 16,024 Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Rathbones Group PLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 245,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,024 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $7,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EWU. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 659.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,079,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,295,000 after buying an additional 19,174,359 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,843,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,401,000 after buying an additional 95,926 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,429,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,642,000 after buying an additional 9,072 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,009,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,351,000 after buying an additional 96,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,373,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,838,000 after buying an additional 279,691 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWU opened at $32.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.61 and its 200 day moving average is $32.07. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 52 week low of $30.00 and a 52 week high of $34.04.

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

