Raydium (RAY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $268.87 Million

Raydium (RAY) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. During the last seven days, Raydium has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Raydium token can now be purchased for approximately $1.04 or 0.00002016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Raydium has a total market capitalization of $268.87 million and $12.60 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Raydium Profile

Raydium’s launch date was February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,341 tokens and its circulating supply is 258,293,681 tokens. Raydium’s official website is raydium.io/#. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium (RAY) is a distinctive automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain. Unlike traditional AMMs, Raydium integrates with a central limit order book, ensuring faster, cost-efficient trades and shared liquidity. This unique architecture allows it to tap into the broader OpenBook ecosystem, enhancing liquidity and user experience. The platform was conceived by a pseudonymous team including figures like AlphaRay and XRay, who, motivated by the challenges in DeFi in 2020, launched Raydium in partnership with Serum in February 2021. The native token, $RAY, plays a central role in the ecosystem, facilitating trades, incentivizing user engagement, and supporting the AcceleRaytor initiative for new project launches.”

