Raymond James Lowers Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) to Market Perform

Raymond James downgraded shares of Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Raymond James currently has $10.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s FY2028 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

Quipt Home Medical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QIPT opened at $4.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.98. Quipt Home Medical has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.77 million, a P/E ratio of -49.56 and a beta of 0.66.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 18th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Quipt Home Medical had a negative return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $62.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quipt Home Medical will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Quipt Home Medical by 2,223.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,669 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 141.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quipt Home Medical Company Profile

Quipt Home Medical Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of durable and home medical equipment and supplies in the United States. The company offers nebulizers, oxygen concentrators, and CPAP and BiPAP units; traditional and non-traditional durable medical respiratory equipment and services; non-invasive ventilation equipment, supplies, and services; and engages in the rental of medical equipment.

Further Reading

