Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Position Boosted by Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 82,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $4,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 100,285.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,624,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615,530 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,245,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Realty Income by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,840,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,697,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,432 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,642,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,100,637,000 after buying an additional 2,460,053 shares during the period. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 3rd quarter valued at $122,526,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE O traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.40. 1,640,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,912,459. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $45.03 and a twelve month high of $67.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently disclosed a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2565 per share. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 233.33%.

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $199,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

