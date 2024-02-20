Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Shares Down 7.9%

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 7.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.03 and last traded at $12.11. 2,655,494 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 6,460,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.15.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 0.63.

In related news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $76,923.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,395,973 shares of the company's stock, valued at $49,700,938.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Secora sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $246,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,173,851 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,574,170.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 381,544 shares of company stock valued at $3,601,665 over the last three months. 19.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 6,294 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 22,833 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 4,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,611,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,338,000 after acquiring an additional 497,504 shares in the last quarter. 57.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

