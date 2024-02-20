ReddCoin Trading 6.1% Lower This Week (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.64 million and approximately $76.98 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.68 or 0.00133830 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00014352 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00008105 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000354 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000041 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001940 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000074 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

