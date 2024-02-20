Regal Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,807 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CME. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in CME Group in the third quarter worth $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In other news, insider Derek Sammann sold 1,862 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $413,494.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,694 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,152,746.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $1,203,017.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,512,739.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,103 shares of company stock valued at $3,971,672. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.22.

CME Group Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ CME traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $212.70. The company had a trading volume of 295,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928,006. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $174.01 and a one year high of $223.80. The company has a market cap of $76.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $206.50 and its 200-day moving average is $208.38.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.83% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.61%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

