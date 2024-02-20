Regal Investment Advisors LLC Buys 505 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 797.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 8,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 7,362 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 19,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,061,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 133.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 299,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,662,000 after acquiring an additional 171,395 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 264.9% during the third quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 15,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 11,221 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $3.61 on Tuesday, reaching $322.01. The company had a trading volume of 264,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,118. The stock has a market cap of $82.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $310.07 and its 200-day moving average is $288.36. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $221.56 and a 52 week high of $330.56.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

