Regal Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,961 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 997 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank grew its stake in Tesla by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,260 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 1.0% in the second quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 0.6% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 7,393 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $42,270.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,638,596.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $42,270.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,638,596.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,583. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSLA. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.89.

Get Our Latest Report on TSLA

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $7.07 on Tuesday, hitting $192.88. 44,840,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,459,766. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.37 and a 1-year high of $299.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $219.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.26.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.