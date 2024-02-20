Regal Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 38.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 8,501 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 73,903.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,656,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $798,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,647,593 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $369,974,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in 3M by 1,889.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $201,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in 3M by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,769,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,291,535,000 after acquiring an additional 825,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in 3M by 7.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,684,639,000 after acquiring an additional 758,126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

3M Price Performance

3M stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.35. 1,208,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,375,727. 3M has a 12 month low of $85.35 and a 12 month high of $113.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.03 and its 200-day moving average is $98.81. The stock has a market cap of $51.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.22, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.02.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is -47.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other 3M news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on MMM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho cut their price target on 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on 3M from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

