Regal Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 230.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,835 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 2,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 18,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.08. 8,099,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,737,293. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $82.42 and a 52-week high of $109.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.62.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3101 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

