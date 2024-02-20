Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,217 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

IWM traded down $2.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $199.12. 11,858,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,052,582. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $196.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.21. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $205.49.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.