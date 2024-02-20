Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.16 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.41% of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RLY. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the second quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the second quarter valued at about $220,000.

RLY stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.36. The stock had a trading volume of 29,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,615. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 52 week low of $25.74 and a 52 week high of $28.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.82 million, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.89.

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

