Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.66 Million Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 19.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,391 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,934 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Generac by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 138,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,629,000 after acquiring an additional 5,667 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Generac by 30.0% in the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 15,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the period. Ulysses Management LLC bought a new position in Generac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $373,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 14.3% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 545,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,286,000 after purchasing an additional 68,131 shares during the period. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the third quarter worth about $653,000. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Generac

In other Generac news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total transaction of $29,190.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,557.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $636,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,690 shares in the company, valued at $74,164,783.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total transaction of $29,190.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,557.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,250 shares of company stock worth $1,825,490 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GNRC. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Generac from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Generac from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Generac from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Generac from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.79.

Generac Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE GNRC traded down $2.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,558. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.86 and a 1 year high of $156.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.45.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). Generac had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

