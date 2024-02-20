Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.39 Million Stock Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $3,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLT. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the second quarter worth $4,782,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 64.6% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter worth $217,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 46.6% in the second quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

FLT has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.67.

FLT stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $271.38. The company had a trading volume of 61,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,108. The firm has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.04 and a 12 month high of $298.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $281.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.45.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.48 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $937.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.01 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 37.56% and a net margin of 26.13%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.83 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 18.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

