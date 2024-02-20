Regal Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 2,717 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 14.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 338.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 16,748 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 208.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 14,557 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $243,000. 7.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.38. The company had a trading volume of 595,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,234,076. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.85 and a 12-month high of $110.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.26.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.4734 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.