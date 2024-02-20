Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,564 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 558,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,579,000 after purchasing an additional 150,529 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Republic Services by 39.1% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 420,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,930,000 after buying an additional 118,108 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 212.1% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 42,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,106,000 after acquiring an additional 15,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.2% in the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 57.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Services Trading Up 0.5 %

Republic Services stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $181.41. 336,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,127,426. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.58 and a 12 month high of $182.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 41.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RSG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.82.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

