Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 16,689 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,689 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $3,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 286.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

IYW stock traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.18. The stock had a trading volume of 404,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,118. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.25. The company has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $81.54 and a 52-week high of $134.99.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.