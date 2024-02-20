Request Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $102.27 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 20th. Request has a total market cap of $102.27 million and $4.14 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Request has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Request token can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000198 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004328 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00015463 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00014187 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51,624.22 or 0.99998337 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000973 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00009200 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.91 or 0.00164484 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Request Profile

Request is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,664,755 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official website for Request is request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,664,755.4638919 with 999,664,754.623892 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.10545958 USD and is down -2.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $4,130,918.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

