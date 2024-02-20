Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY)

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CBAY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 2/20/2024 – CymaBay Therapeutics had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They now have a $32.50 price target on the stock.
- 2/14/2024 – CymaBay Therapeutics had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $32.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $33.00.
- 2/14/2024 – CymaBay Therapeutics had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $32.50 price target on the stock, up previously from $25.00.
- 2/14/2024 – CymaBay Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Lifesci Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.
- 2/13/2024 – CymaBay Therapeutics had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research.
- 2/13/2024 – CymaBay Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $32.50 price target on the stock.
- 2/13/2024 – CymaBay Therapeutics had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $32.50 price target on the stock, up previously from $29.00.
- 2/13/2024 – CymaBay Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 2/13/2024 – CymaBay Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $32.50 price target on the stock.
- 2/13/2024 – CymaBay Therapeutics had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jonestrading.
- 2/12/2024 – CymaBay Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.
- 12/26/2023 – CymaBay Therapeutics had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Lifesci Capital.
CymaBay Therapeutics Price Performance
CBAY remained flat at $32.18 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,209,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,554,942. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.98 and a beta of 0.28. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $32.24. The company has a current ratio of 22.76, a quick ratio of 22.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
Insider Activity at CymaBay Therapeutics
In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, CEO Sujal Shah sold 64,865 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $1,297,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,426,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, CEO Sujal Shah sold 64,865 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $1,297,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,426,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet Dorling sold 6,000 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $120,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,097 shares of company stock worth $3,368,029 in the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).
