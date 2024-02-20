ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd reduced its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in ResMed were worth $8,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Narwhal Capital Management acquired a new stake in ResMed in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,981,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of ResMed by 13.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 56,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,395,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the second quarter worth $1,794,000. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ResMed by 20.2% in the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in ResMed by 6.5% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 48,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the period. 63.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RMD. UBS Group boosted their target price on ResMed from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ResMed from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ResMed from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on ResMed from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on ResMed from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.30.

NYSE:RMD traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $179.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,700. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $177.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.69. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $132.24 and a one year high of $243.52.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 23.86% and a net margin of 19.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 31.74%.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $457,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,187,860.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

