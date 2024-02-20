Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target Raised to $82.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on QSR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen restated an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $81.33.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on QSR

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

QSR stock opened at $77.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.46. Restaurant Brands International has a 12-month low of $59.99 and a 12-month high of $79.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The company has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.92.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.52% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 17,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $1,349,959.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 415,328 shares in the company, valued at $31,793,358.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 17,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $1,349,959.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,328 shares in the company, valued at $31,793,358.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 2,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $205,307.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,299.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,874 shares of company stock worth $2,577,347 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 301,806 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 12.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 73.6% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,076 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 99.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 373,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,798,000 after purchasing an additional 185,998 shares during the last quarter.

About Restaurant Brands International

(Get Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.