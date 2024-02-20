ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kent Lake Capital LLC bought a new position in ReWalk Robotics in the 4th quarter worth $532,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in ReWalk Robotics by 208.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,403 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in ReWalk Robotics by 23.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in ReWalk Robotics by 249.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,638 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 34,013 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in ReWalk Robotics by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,009 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 41,753 shares during the period. 3.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.
