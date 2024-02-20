Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) CFO Daron Evans Buys 41,900 Shares

Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report) CFO Daron Evans acquired 41,900 shares of Rezolute stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $54,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,900 shares in the company, valued at $92,170. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Rezolute Trading Up 11.6 %
NASDAQ RZLT opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.11. Rezolute, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $2.69. The company has a market cap of $53.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.14.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Rezolute during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Rezolute during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Rezolute during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Rezolute during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Rezolute during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.79% of the company’s stock.
Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.
