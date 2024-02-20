Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) CFO Daron Evans Buys 41,900 Shares

Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report) CFO Daron Evans purchased 41,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $54,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Rezolute Trading Up 11.6 %
Rezolute stock opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. Rezolute, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $2.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day moving average is $1.11.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RZLT. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rezolute during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rezolute during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rezolute during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rezolute during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rezolute during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.79% of the company’s stock.
Rezolute Company Profile
Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.
