Richard D. Francis Sells 74,530 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Stock

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) CEO Richard D. Francis sold 74,530 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total transaction of $980,069.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,693.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

NYSE TEVA opened at $13.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of -27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12-month low of $7.09 and a 12-month high of $13.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.41 and its 200-day moving average is $10.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TEVA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Institutional Trading of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEVA. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,729.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 32.7% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. 43.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.