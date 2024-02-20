Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) Position Increased by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,518 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RITM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 2.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 713,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,830,000 after buying an additional 16,278 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Rithm Capital by 24.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,880,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,650,000 after purchasing an additional 369,564 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Rithm Capital during the first quarter valued at $165,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Rithm Capital by 79.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 40,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 17,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Rithm Capital by 49.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Rithm Capital alerts:

Rithm Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RITM opened at $10.58 on Tuesday. Rithm Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.40 and a fifty-two week high of $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.12.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $709.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.45%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RITM. UBS Group began coverage on Rithm Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Rithm Capital from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Jonestrading raised Rithm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Rithm Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

Read Our Latest Report on RITM

Rithm Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rithm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rithm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.