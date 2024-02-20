River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Decreases Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lessened its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,183 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 141.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 1,326.1% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 1,805.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 64.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $43,936.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.22.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

OMC stock traded up $0.64 on Tuesday, hitting $88.15. 495,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,579,292. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $99.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.50 and a 200-day moving average of $81.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.97.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.46%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

