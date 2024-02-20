River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Has $2.07 Million Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lessened its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,745 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,588 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weik Capital Management boosted its holdings in General Motors by 3.1% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 2.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,755 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 1.1% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 28,360 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on GM. Mizuho upgraded General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. HSBC initiated coverage on General Motors in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.30 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on General Motors from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on General Motors from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.66.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of General Motors stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.90. The company had a trading volume of 7,289,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,580,318. General Motors has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $43.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $44.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.49.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $42.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.92%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Articles

