River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Has $2.88 Million Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP cut its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,069 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PH. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of PH traded down $4.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $515.47. The company had a trading volume of 350,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,356. The firm has a market cap of $66.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $474.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $429.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $300.86 and a 52-week high of $527.43.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.26 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.94, for a total value of $2,613,779.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,552,265.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.94, for a total value of $2,613,779.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,552,265.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $1,991,664.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,693,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,079 shares of company stock valued at $6,099,566. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on PH. Barclays raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $558.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $462.00 to $506.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $491.64.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

