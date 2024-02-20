River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Has $3.53 Million Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lessened its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,859 shares during the period. Take-Two Interactive Software accounts for about 0.8% of River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $3,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter valued at about $513,164,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth about $205,528,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 67.9% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,617,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,045,000 after buying an additional 1,059,099 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,966,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,416,000 after purchasing an additional 929,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 461.4% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 974,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,514,000 after purchasing an additional 801,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $100,676.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,650,970.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $100,676.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,650,970.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 20,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.01, for a total value of $3,270,965.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 322,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,900,235.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,488 shares of company stock valued at $4,966,793. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Down 1.4 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded down $2.13 on Tuesday, hitting $151.25. The company had a trading volume of 951,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,643. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.76. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.92 and a 1 year high of $171.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $161.40 and a 200-day moving average of $150.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $170.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.50.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

