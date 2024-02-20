River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Lowers Stock Holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,749 shares during the period. Harley-Davidson accounts for about 1.0% of River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.09% of Harley-Davidson worth $4,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 34.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 9,243 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,727,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,454,000 after purchasing an additional 194,089 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 86,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 6,447 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 85,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.13.

Harley-Davidson Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:HOG traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.48. The company had a trading volume of 983,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,970. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.71. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.43 and a twelve month high of $48.24.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $791.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.29 million. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 13.69%.

Harley-Davidson Profile

(Free Report)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.