River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Purchases 10,540 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,540 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $3,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,545,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,520,445. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $43.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.65. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $30.68 and a 12-month high of $41.47.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $463,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 153,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $463,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 153,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $4,999,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 992,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,717,702.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KHC has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

