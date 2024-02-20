River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Sells 1,033 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lowered its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,375 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,638 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,819 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HDB traded up $1.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,654,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,370,885. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $103.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.89. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $52.16 and a twelve month high of $71.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.71.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

