River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Sells 10,592 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lowered its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,889 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 10,592 shares during the quarter. Waters makes up about 2.4% of River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned 0.06% of Waters worth $10,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,889 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,325,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 909 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 89,140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,443,000 after buying an additional 22,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter worth about $473,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Waters Stock Performance

NYSE WAT traded down $3.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $322.10. 113,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,871. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $231.90 and a 1 year high of $335.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $819.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.50 million. Waters had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 81.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WAT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Waters from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Waters from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Waters from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.50.

About Waters



Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

