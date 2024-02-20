River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Sells 10,752 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP reduced its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,363 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 10,752 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 149.5% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 549 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in BorgWarner by 72.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in BorgWarner by 86.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 941 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in BorgWarner by 37.7% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at BorgWarner

In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 35,603 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $1,144,636.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,348 shares in the company, valued at $2,679,638.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $7,020,972.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,148,455.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BWA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.12.

BorgWarner Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of BorgWarner stock traded down $0.55 on Tuesday, hitting $30.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,907,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,794,385. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $51.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.52.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 16.48%.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

