River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Sells 13,819 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP decreased its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 13,819 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 92.6% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 367.9% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:MRO traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.15. 4,395,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,297,936. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $29.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.26.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.30%.

Marathon Oil announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to reacquire up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark cut their price target on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.16.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.