River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Sells 17,374 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lowered its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,362 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,374 shares during the quarter. Owens Corning comprises approximately 1.1% of River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $4,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,301,672 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $338,154,000 after purchasing an additional 155,155 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,256,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $307,800,000 after purchasing an additional 19,590 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,556,181 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,082,000 after buying an additional 310,487 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 156.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,487,665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $202,932,000 after buying an additional 906,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,406,427 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $183,904,000 after buying an additional 5,517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Trading Up 0.3 %

OC stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.43. The company had a trading volume of 446,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.29 and a 200 day moving average of $138.94. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $88.86 and a 12 month high of $160.18.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.39. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is presently 18.29%.

Insider Activity at Owens Corning

In related news, insider Gunner Smith sold 7,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.99, for a total transaction of $1,108,783.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,384,498.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gunner Smith sold 7,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.99, for a total transaction of $1,108,783.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,384,498.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $1,397,487.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,417,214.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,907 shares of company stock valued at $2,715,869 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $164.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.93.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

