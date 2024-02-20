River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Sells 2,073 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lessened its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,073 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,954,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695,510 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,098,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,217,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,431 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,056,896 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,320,827,000 after acquiring an additional 318,082 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,413,445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $640,904,000 after acquiring an additional 98,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,102,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $395,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,068 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZBH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.63.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of ZBH traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.63. 524,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,734,427. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $149.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.63%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

