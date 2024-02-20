River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Sells 577 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP decreased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,210,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRVL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.96.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of MRVL traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $64.25. 6,139,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,954,537. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.02. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.64 and a 52 week high of $73.53. The company has a market cap of $55.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.88, a PEG ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.52.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -36.92%.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,770,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 809,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,747,933. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,770,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 809,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,747,933. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.57, for a total transaction of $297,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,415,988.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 201,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,506,090. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.