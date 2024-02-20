River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Sells 7,150 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,546 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,150 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $671,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,594,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $310,732,000 after buying an additional 621,715 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 317,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,501,000 after buying an additional 39,335 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,259,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,759,000 after buying an additional 415,056 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 179.8% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 10,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CFG has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Down 0.3 %

CFG stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,533,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,062,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.51 and a 200 day moving average of $28.94. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $42.83.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.26). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.02%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

