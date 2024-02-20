River Road Asset Management LLC Buys 5,564 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 256,039 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 5,564 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Expedia Group worth $26,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth $177,000. CenterBook Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 57.7% during the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 15,440 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 5,651 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 6,260 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the third quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 65,610 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $6,762,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.88, for a total value of $1,508,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 226,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,177,488.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $4,509,800 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Price Performance

Shares of EXPE traded down $0.98 on Tuesday, reaching $134.27. The stock had a trading volume of 448,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,959,140. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.13 and a 200 day moving average of $124.55. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.94 and a twelve month high of $160.05.

Expedia Group announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the online travel company to reacquire up to 30.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXPE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Expedia Group from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI raised Expedia Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America downgraded Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.29.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

Featured Stories

