River Road Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

River Road Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 29.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 214,903 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 88,312 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $14,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MU. Raymond James lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at $17,739,556.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at $17,739,556.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total value of $514,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 748,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,071,224.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 277,228 shares of company stock worth $23,022,951 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of MU traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.94. 3,148,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,354,705. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.76 and a 52-week high of $90.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.14. The firm has a market cap of $88.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.53.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.32%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

