River Road Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA)

River Road Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,423,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,480 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $11,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 14.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 2.4% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 58,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 6.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 6.1% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 24,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 62.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Liberty Latin America Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LILA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.64. 29,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,713. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.21. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.50.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rico, and VTR segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LILA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.